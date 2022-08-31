Omni Event Management Ltd Sells 2,226 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Omni Event Management Ltd decreased its position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 0.62% of Goal Acquisitions worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 1,019.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 838,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 763,283 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 269,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 113,365 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 49,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

NASDAQ PUCK opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.