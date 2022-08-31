Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Trading Down 3%

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 13,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and multi-chip microelectronic components for the aerospace, military, specialty automotive, medical, and sports and recreational industries, as well as ceramic track shoe spikes.
