OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,163 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Amcor by 78.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Amcor by 80.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 59.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.