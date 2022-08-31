OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,648 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4,899.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,431,000 after acquiring an additional 348,670 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 104.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 544,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after acquiring an additional 278,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 254,921 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,888.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 166,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 196.2% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 131,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprout Social Price Performance

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $1,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,336,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,243 over the last ninety days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.