OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOB. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,995,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after acquiring an additional 339,834 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 312,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,714,000 after acquiring an additional 209,754 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,615,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,027,000 after purchasing an additional 103,108 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of LOB opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

