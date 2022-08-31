OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Director Kevin Michael Fogarty Purchases 1,200 Shares

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $11,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,629.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Michael Fogarty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 200 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $1,958.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 267 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $2,592.57.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

OPAL remained flat at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,161. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

