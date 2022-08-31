OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Purchases $25,942.32 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 9,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $25,942.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,695.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
OppFi Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE OPFI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 78,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,838. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on OPFI. JMP Securities dropped their price target on OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi
About OppFi
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Articles
