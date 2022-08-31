OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Purchases $25,942.32 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 9,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $25,942.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,695.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OppFi Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE OPFI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 78,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,838. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OPFI. JMP Securities dropped their price target on OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

About OppFi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OppFi by 204.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in OppFi by 371.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OppFi by 254.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in OppFi in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

