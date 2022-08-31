Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Announces Dividend of $12.85

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 12.85 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 33.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OROVY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.70. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $180.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.