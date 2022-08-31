Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4228 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Orora’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Orora Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ORRYY opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Orora has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.
Orora Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orora (ORRYY)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.