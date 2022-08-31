Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4228 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Orora’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Orora Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ORRYY opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Orora has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.

Orora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

