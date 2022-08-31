Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Outfront Media has decreased its dividend by an average of 48.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Outfront Media has a dividend payout ratio of 99.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

