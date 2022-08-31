Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.95

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

OUTKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.30 ($6.43) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.00 ($5.10) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

