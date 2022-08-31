Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Up 5.7%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 39,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,334,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 455,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 196,212 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

