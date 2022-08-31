Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 209,843 shares.The stock last traded at $10.98 and had previously closed at $11.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PTVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.
Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Tim A. Levenda bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Levenda acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,100 shares of company stock worth $196,268 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 59,311 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $3,386,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
