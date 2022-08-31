Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 529,760 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,531,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 529,760 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $75,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,150,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

