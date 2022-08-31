Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,265 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $73,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $160.00. 180,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,753,907. The company has a market cap of $314.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

