Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 617,144 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 194.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,144 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $96,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $83.79. 42,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

