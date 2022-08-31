Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 227,939 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $77,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $425,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,152,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $425,408.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,152,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $14,135,487. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $157.30. The stock had a trading volume of 169,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $157.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.69, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.32. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

