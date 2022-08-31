Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,425,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 586,154 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $117,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after acquiring an additional 164,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,417,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $402.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

