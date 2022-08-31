Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $62.95 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,827,939 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Regions Financial worth $62,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

