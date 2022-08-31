Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $68.31 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,313 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Discover Financial Services worth $68,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.23. 19,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,440. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.73. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

