Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,758 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $111,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,332,000 after buying an additional 4,276,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,614,192,000 after buying an additional 1,609,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $103.29. The stock had a trading volume of 276,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.21 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.48. The stock has a market cap of $180.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

