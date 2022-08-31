Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,252 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of 3M worth $54,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in 3M by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,479,000 after purchasing an additional 220,070 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in 3M by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in 3M by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 22,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.43. 3M has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $197.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.46.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

