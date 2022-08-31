Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $283.51

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.51 ($3.43) and traded as low as GBX 271 ($3.27). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 271.50 ($3.28), with a volume of 1,183,954 shares trading hands.

Pantheon International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 38.06 and a quick ratio of 37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 253.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 258.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 283.43.

Insider Activity at Pantheon International

In related news, insider John Burgess bought 758,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £2,001,861.84 ($2,418,876.08).

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

