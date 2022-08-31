Parachute Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $485,280.46 and $54,482.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

