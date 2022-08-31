Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PK. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PK opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -64.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,755,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,145 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.