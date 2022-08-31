Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Parke Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Parke Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a market cap of $268.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

