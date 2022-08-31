Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $8.15

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.54. Partner Communications shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Partner Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays set a 3,000.00 target price on Partner Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Partner Communications Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Partner Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Partner Communications during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Partner Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

