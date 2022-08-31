Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1,510.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,417 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $27,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

