Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Paychex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.15. 6,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,870. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

