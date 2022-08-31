Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Position Lowered by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Paylocity worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Paylocity by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,482. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 150.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.17.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,223 shares of company stock worth $48,456,773. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Paylocity to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paylocity to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.19.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

