Peak Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 113.28. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $36.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 372.41%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

