PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Market Cap Reaches $15.16 Million

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and $172,426.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi.

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

