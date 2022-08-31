Pendle (PENDLE) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $10.04 million and $551,002.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00433456 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00826645 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015578 BTC.
Pendle Coin Profile
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
