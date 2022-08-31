Pendle (PENDLE) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $10.04 million and $551,002.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00433456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00826645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015578 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.