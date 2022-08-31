Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.55

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.55 and traded as high as $18.29. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 384,300 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
