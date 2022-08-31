Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.55

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.55 and traded as high as $18.29. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 384,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

