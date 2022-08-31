Permission Coin (ASK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,731.00

Permission Coin (ASK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $12,731.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00439188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00822726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015978 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,619,298 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO.

Permission Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

