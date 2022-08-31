Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.33

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.33 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 62340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,802.00.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

About Persimmon

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $2.7061 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading

