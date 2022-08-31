Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,351,891,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after buying an additional 4,278,167 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 598,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,473,618. The company has a market capitalization of $256.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

