Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Down to $15.49

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAHC. TheStreet downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $607.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 38,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 28,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

