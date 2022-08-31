Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. Photronics has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

Insider Activity at Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

