Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

PDD stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.14. The company had a trading volume of 402,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,023,766. The firm has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.78. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Pinduoduo

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.82.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

