Plasma Finance (PPAY) Price Hits $0.0048

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $592,185.89 and approximately $1,736.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00431672 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00829502 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015306 BTC.
Plasma Finance Profile
Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Plasma Finance
Receive News & Updates for Plasma Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plasma Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.