Platinum Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EAGLU) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EAGLU – Get Rating) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
Platinum Eagle Acquisition Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.
About Platinum Eagle Acquisition
Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a United States-based blank check company. The Company’s management seeks to identify and combine with businesses in the media and entertainment industries s, although the Company may pursue business combination opportunities in other sectors. The Company was formed for the purpose of acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more operating businesses or assets.
