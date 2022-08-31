pNetwork (PNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $993,605.00

pNetwork (PNT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, pNetwork has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $993,605.00 worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About pNetwork

pNetwork is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 58,571,194 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. pNetwork’s official website is p.network.

pNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

