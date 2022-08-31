PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. 6,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,877. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,222,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 114.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PNM Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

