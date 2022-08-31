Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 15,195 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Qualys worth $16,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Qualys by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,289. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.04. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $159.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,249,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,249,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock worth $5,933,947. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.