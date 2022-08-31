Polen Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,078,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 4.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Salesforce worth $2,139,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,565,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $397,954,000 after purchasing an additional 70,722 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.10. 161,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.32. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.69, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,333,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $14,135,487. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

