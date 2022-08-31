Polen Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 5.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,035,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.07. 77,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.35. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

