Polen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after buying an additional 1,552,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Copart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after acquiring an additional 246,666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Copart by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,185,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,203,000 after acquiring an additional 610,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,776,000 after purchasing an additional 156,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.66. 10,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.59.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

