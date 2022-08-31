Polen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $22,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 121,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVLV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 42,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,909. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

