Polen Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Get Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TPLC traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,426. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.